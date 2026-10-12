Azerbaijan NGOs discuss countering disinformation, protecting national values (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A public discussion titled “Public Solidarity Against Disinformation: The Contribution of NGOs to the Protection of National Values and Social Responsibility” was held, organized by the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum (ANNF), in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event addressed disinformation campaigns targeting Azerbaijan regarding religious values and beliefs, as well as issues concerning the preservation of the secular state model and the strengthening of national solidarity.

Speaking at the event, a member of the ANNF Board, Zaur Ibrahimov, noted that disinformation attacks have recently been launched against Azerbaijan under the guise of defending religious beliefs, and that the mobilization of civil society against such actions is essential. He noted that NGOs have issued a statement condemning these provocations, hybrid threats, and disinformation attacks.

Ibrahimov highlighted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries that successfully harmonizes its secular state model with religious values. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's path of independent development and growing strength causes concern among certain foreign forces, which target national unity and solidarity.

"It was precisely because of this national solidarity that Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory in the Karabakh War," he said.

Ibrahimov called on society to evaluate events within the framework of the Constitution, legislation, and national interests, and to avoid succumbing to foreign provocations.

Head of the Department of Western Azerbaijan History at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Institute of History and Ethnology named after Abbasgulu Agha Bakikhanov and scientific supervisor of the "Virtual Western Azerbaijan" encyclopedic collection, Jabi Bayramov, said in his speech that the principles of Azerbaijan's secular statehood are enshrined in the Constitution. Addressing the discussions surrounding the hijab, he noted the importance of examining this issue within a historical context and emphasized that dress codes in schools must be implemented in accordance with the law.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan has historically been a place where various religions coexist, and the country's secular state structure and education system operate based on principles defined by legislation. He expressed the view that interference by foreign forces in the country's internal affairs is unacceptable.

The historian also highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of scholars and experts in public discussions. He proposed organizing broader discussions on television regarding history, culture, and religious issues.

Chairman of the Public Council under the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, Elnur Mustafayev, said that Azerbaijan's growing role in regional and global geopolitical and economic processes has been accompanied by ideological provocations against the country. According to him, false information directed against Azerbaijan is being spread on social media and through certain media outlets.

Mustafayev pointed out that Azerbaijan is a country where diverse religions and cultures have historically coexisted. He stressed the role played by Azerbaijani scholars and thinkers, such as Bahmanyar, Nasraddin Tusi, Nizami Ganjavi, and Fuzuli, in the development of Islamic culture. He said that portraying the country as anti-Islamic doesn't reflect the truth.

Touching upon the preservation of religious monuments, Mustafayev noted that alongside the restoration of mosques in the territories liberated from occupation, attention is also being paid to places of worship belonging to other religions within the country. Observing that modern hybrid warfare aims to exert pressure on states through information and other means, he emphasized the importance of a united effort to counter ideological provocations.