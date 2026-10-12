Kazakhstan's AIX trading turnover exceeds $1.9B in nine months, up 70%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Trading turnover on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) exceeded $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, increasing by more than 70% compared with the same period last year, the exchange said.

In September alone, trading turnover reached more than $560 million, equivalent to 250.2 billion Kazakh tenge (KZT), marking the highest monthly figure in AIX's history and exceeding the previous record by $150 million.

During the third quarter, AIX saw new debt issuances in four currencies - US dollars, Kazakh tenge, UAE dirhams and Chinese renminbi. The exchange also launched trading in voluntary carbon credits.

“The third quarter was another strong period of development for AIX. We continued to see demand across our core markets while making further progress in RMB instruments, cross-border activity, and new products such as environmental assets,” AIX CEO Assel Mukazhanova said.

She added that the exchange was strengthening its international links through partnerships with other exchanges and market institutions.

“Our priority is straightforward - to make AIX more relevant to issuers and investors, broadening the product line we offer and strengthening already built market infrastructure to further support our growth,” Mukazhanova said.

As of September 30, 2026, the AIX Official List included 436 securities issued by a total of 210 issuers. During the first nine months of the year, 77 issuers listed 126 instruments.

AIX reported that total capital raised through debt and equity instruments had reached $17.4 billion since the exchange's inception, including $6 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

The exchange had 69 trading members, including brokers from Kazakhstan, China, Europe and the Middle East. Four new brokers joined the exchange in the year to date.

Ten global custodians maintained sub-accounts at the AIX Central Securities Depository. The depository also held more than 2.4 million retail investor accounts through AIX member brokers.