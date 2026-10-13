Kazakhstan's GDP grows 4.2% in January-September 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Kazakhstan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.2% in the period from January through September 2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said at a government meeting on the country's socioeconomic development over the first nine months of the year.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

"Kazakhstan's economy continues to grow and demonstrates positive momentum. Growth amounted to 4.2% in the first nine months of this year. It was supported by the non-resource sector, which grew by 5.4%. Among industries, the highest growth rates were recorded in construction, manufacturing, transport services and trade. The combined contribution of these sectors to GDP growth exceeds 75%," Zhumangarin said.

He noted that, as a result of the gradual diversification of the economy, the share of oil production in GDP declined to 7.8% in 2025. Meanwhile, manufacturing's share increased to 14.1%, while mining accounted for 12.4%.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Kazakhstan expects domestic demand to remain the main source of economic growth through the end of 2026, according to its latest Monetary Policy Report. Investment is expected to make a stronger contribution amid the implementation of infrastructure and investment projects, the central bank said.

The National Bank forecasts Kazakhstan's GDP to grow by 4.5%-5.5% in 2026, followed by growth of 3.5%-4.5% in 2027. Economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4%-5% in 2028.