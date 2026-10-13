Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan trade up 8.5-fold in five years to $77.2M - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has increased 8.5-fold over the past 5 years, reaching $77.2 million, the member of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Vugar Bayramov, said during today’s parliamentary session, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov added that in 2025, total trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia exceeded $1.76 billion.

The MP noted that economic ties between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia are expanding, and the development of this cooperation is also reflected in the field of international freight transport.

According to him, in 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia increased by more than 50% compared to the previous year. In 2024, this figure stood at $1.15 billion.

Vugar Bayramov noted that one of the main areas for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia is freight transportation via the Middle Corridor. In the first 8 months of this year, the volume of cargo transported through the region via the Middle Corridor increased by 20 %.

The MP emphasized that the expansion of freight transportation also helps increase foreign currency inflows to the brotherly Turkic states.

He also drew attention to Azerbaijan’s increased activity on international economic and political platforms. He noted that the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), of which Kyrgyzstan is a member, will take place in Baku on October 15. Azerbaijan has held the chairmanship of this cooperation platform since 2024.

According to V. Bayramov, the CICA brings together 28 member states, with another 10 countries represented on the platform as observers. Member states account for about 40% of global gross domestic product. This underscores the importance of holding the summit in Baku for a platform representing countries with a combined economic output of more than $47 trillion.

The MP added that major economic powers such as the United States and Japan also hold observer status in the CICA. In his view, this platform creates important opportunities for Azerbaijan to expand its international economic ties and establish new partnerships.

Bayramov noted that expanding economic ties with CICA member states is becoming increasingly important in Azerbaijan’s foreign economic policy. In this context, it is important to mutually promote the countries’ economic and investment opportunities, identify priorities for cooperation, and establish closer economic ties.

The MP also touched on the points raised in President Ilham Aliyev’s statements made in the press alongside the Prime Minister of Cambodia, emphasizing the importance of promoting economic and investment opportunities and expanding a partnership based on mutual interests.

He noted that amid the emergence of a new geopolitical order in the world and various political tensions, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is strengthening the country’s international standing.

“A multi-vector foreign policy has further enhanced Azerbaijan’s role in safeguarding regional security, while simultaneously strengthening its partnerships with both the West and the East,” the MP noted.

According to V. Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s transformation into a regional “middle power” is an indicator of its growing geopolitical and economic significance. He emphasized that, against the backdrop of expanding cooperation with Asian countries, developing partnerships with Western nations, including the United States, also remains a priority.

The MP added that a successful foreign policy further strengthens Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position and creates conditions for new opportunities for cooperation in the region.