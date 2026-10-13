Uzbekhydroenergo builds 15-MW Sokh hydropower plant in Fergana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Uzbekistan is continuing construction of the 15-megawatt (MW) Sokh hydropower plant in the Sokh district of the Fergana region, a project expected to generate 48.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and supply enough power for more than 20,000 households.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekhydroenergo.

Meanwhile, the project is being implemented under Uzbekistan’s “National Hydropower Plant” initiative, which aims to expand domestic electricity generation, strengthen regional energy security and increase the use of local engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

According to the project announcement, the plant is being financed through the internal funds of Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, in accordance with Presidential Resolution No. PP-163.

A key component of the project is the use of locally manufactured equipment. Modern hydroelectric units, technological equipment and spare parts produced through localization at the UzHydroPower plant, part of the Uzbekhydroenergo system, are planned for use in construction.

The approach is intended to strengthen Uzbekistan’s domestic hydropower supply chain, increase the share of locally manufactured components and develop the country’s engineering and industrial capabilities.

The project is also projected to save approximately 14 million cubic meters of natural gas per year by increasing electricity generation from renewable sources.

The additional generating capacity could help diversify the regional energy mix, reduce reliance on gas-fired electricity generation and support a more stable power supply for households and businesses.

Moreover, the project highlights Uzbekistan’s efforts to combine renewable energy development with industrial localization. By using domestically manufactured equipment, the country aims to expand hydropower capacity while supporting local production, technical expertise and employment across the energy supply chain.