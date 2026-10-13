Bir brings its digital banking experience to Istanbul Fintech Week

Bir, the Caucasus’ first integrated banking, payments, and e-commerce ecosystem, presented its roadmap for national digital financial services at Istanbul Fintech Week 2026.

Speaking at the Digital Banking Summit on October 7, Javid Mirzayev, Head of Fintech business of the Bir ecosystem and First Deputy Chairman of Kapital Bank, outlined how an established bank successfully scaled a digital ecosystem to over 5 million users. “At Bir, we connected banking, payments, and shopping under a single umbrella to simplify everyday life,” Mirzayev said. “We are showing the international community that legacy banks don't have to be disrupted by fintechs. By adapting to practical customer needs, they can lead the digital shift.”

During “The Digital Bank: Born or Built?” panel, moderated by KOOP Ventures Co-Founder Mustafa Baltacı, Mirzayev joined Bank of Valletta's Head of Innovation, Ludwig Mallia, to explain Bir's structure. He described how the Bir ecosystem integrates Kapital Bank’s digital banking brand, Birbank, alongside the Birmarket online marketplace, the m10 digital wallet, and Milliön payment terminals to create seamless digital experiences for customers.

Mirzayev also detailed how tools like Bir ID, Bir Bonus, and Bir Pay unify these platforms, giving users a single way to move between Bir ecosystem services, earn rewards, and pay online or in-store. For example, a customer can shop on Birmarket and secure Birbank financing directly at checkout. He highlighted the resulting shift in consumer behavior, noting that 90% of customers now use the Birbank app for daily banking. Furthermore, operational efficiency has surged, with 60% of all customer support requests now resolved entirely without human intervention – nearly double last year’s level of 31%.

Mirzayev’s participation in Istanbul Fintech Week comes as Bir continues to communicate Azerbaijan’s digital transformation on the global stage. Since 2019, the event has brought together more than 17,000 participants from 62 countries, establishing itself as one of the leading international platforms in the financial technology sector.