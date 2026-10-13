Iran, Egypt call for diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Iran and Egypt emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the telephone conversation held between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

During the phone call, the ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the region, including the situation in Yemen.

Meanwhile, at least 12 people were killed, and another 309 were injured as a result of an attack by Yemeni Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Among the dead was a U.S. citizen. The Houthis warned that the attacks would not stop.

The next escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, U.S. forces launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. As a result of the conflict, maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz came to a standstill.