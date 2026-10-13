Kyrgyzstan inspects major hydropower facilities in Jalal-Abad region

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov visited the Toktogul Hydropower Plant (HPP), Kambarata-2 HPP and preparatory construction sites for Kambarata-1 HPP on October 10 during a working trip to the Jalal-Abad region.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

"Kyrgyz Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov visited the Toktogul HPP and inspected preparations at energy facilities for the autumn-winter period," the statement said.

At the Toktogul HPP, the minister reviewed the condition of power equipment, repair work and preparations for the 2026–2027 autumn-winter period.

As part of the modernization, all four generating units at the plant were upgraded, increasing the capacity of each unit from 300 MW to 360 MW. As a result, the plant’s installed capacity rose from 1,200 MW to 1,440 MW, an increase of 240 MW.

At the Kambarata-2 HPP, Altynbek Rysbekov reviewed progress on the project to commission the second generating unit. He also examined the current stage of preparatory construction work at the Kambarata-1 HPP site. Following the visits, the relevant officials were given instructions.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s electricity system relies heavily on hydropower, with major plants playing a central role in domestic power generation. Hydropower facilities require regular maintenance and modernization to maintain equipment reliability, improve generation capacity and support stable electricity supply during periods of higher seasonal demand. Hydropower development is also an important part of the country’s longer-term energy infrastructure planning.