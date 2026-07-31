TBC Bank Uzbekistan enters digital car lending market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. TBC Uzbekistan has entered the secured lending market with the launch of digital car loans, expanding its portfolio of retail banking products as it seeks to strengthen its position in Uzbekistan's growing digital financial services sector.

This was reflected in the press release by TBC.

The product is currently being offered to a limited group of customers as part of a pilot program and marks the first stage in the development of TBC Avto, the company's new platform focused on vehicle financing and related services.

According to TBC Uzbekistan, customers can apply for a car loan through the company's mobile application and receive a preliminary decision within one minute. After the initial approval, applicants complete the purchase process at an authorized car dealership with assistance from a company representative. The lender said customers can finalize the transaction and take delivery of a vehicle within 24 hours.

"The auto lending market remains largely untapped, and we see strong potential for growth as we scale our lending product and bring new products to market," TBC Uzbekistan CEO Nika Kurdiani said.

The launch marks TBC Uzbekistan's entry into the secured lending segment, broadening its range of financial products beyond unsecured consumer lending and payment services. The company said the initiative is also expected to support customer engagement and diversify revenue sources.

TBC Uzbekistan's consumer banking portfolio currently includes the TBC Salom debit card and TBC Osmon credit card, while its TBC Business platform provides banking, lending and business management services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company has also expanded its digital ecosystem in recent months with the rollout of its AI-powered assistant, Lola, and is developing a subscription service, TBC Plus, which will integrate services across its digital banking application and the Payme payments platform.

Part of the London-listed TBC Bank Group, TBC Uzbekistan has become one of the country's largest digital financial ecosystems. The company said it serves nearly 6 million monthly active users through its consumer banking, payments and business banking platforms as demand for digital financial services continues to grow in Uzbekistan.