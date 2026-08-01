Uzbekneftegaz boosts local sourcing for drilling operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Uzbekistan's state energy company Uzbekneftegaz has reached preliminary agreements with two domestic manufacturers to supply specialized equipment for drilling operations as part of efforts to strengthen local production and improve operational efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz.

The agreements involve UzAuto TRAILER and UZXCMG, which are expected to supply more than 20 units of specialized equipment for drilling projects carried out by Uzbekneftegaz's newly established drilling subsidiary UNG Burg'ilash and its specialized contractor Neftgazmontaj.

The initiative is aimed at expanding the technical capabilities of the company's drilling operations while increasing the use of locally manufactured equipment.

"Preliminary agreements have been reached with leading domestic manufacturers for the supply of specialized equipment required for drilling operations," Uzbekneftegaz said in a statement.

The planned deliveries include fuel tankers, semi-trailers, off-road crew transport vehicles and other specialized equipment designed to support drilling activities. According to the company, the new fleet will help ensure uninterrupted drilling operations, improve production efficiency and enhance logistics and maintenance services at oil and gas fields.

Uzbekneftegaz said strengthening the material and technical base of its drilling operations is one of its priorities as it seeks to expand domestic hydrocarbon production and modernize field operations.

The company added that the partnership with local manufacturers also supports Uzbekistan's broader industrial localization policy by increasing the share of domestically produced equipment used in the oil and gas industry.

The agreements are expected to provide additional support for local manufacturing companies while reducing reliance on imported equipment and promoting closer industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan's energy and manufacturing sectors.