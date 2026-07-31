Azerbaijani Central Bank announces current account balance forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The current account balance (CAB) forecast in Azerbaijan is positive in the medium term, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that this year, the CAB surplus is expected to be at the level of $6.1 billion.

According to him, the CAB surplus for next year is expected to be at the level of $5.2 billion.

At the last press conference, it was predicted that the CBA surplus for this year will be at the level of $5.5 billion, and the CBA surplus for next year will be at the level of $4.4 billion.