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Trump says Board of Peace reaches agreement on Hamas disarmament in Gaza

World News 31 July 2026 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Trump says Board of Peace reaches agreement on Hamas disarmament in Gaza
Photo: AZERTAC
Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
Head of the English Service Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the Board of Peace reached an agreement on the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

Trump made the statement in a post on his Truth Social account.

"Today, the Board of Peace reached a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting peace and security," Trump wrote.

According to the U.S. president, the agreement represents a key stage in implementing his 20-point plan for Gaza and is aimed at establishing a new Palestinian administration that would work with the Board of Peace.

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," Trump said.

He added that the process would be implemented in phases, with Israeli forces expected to withdraw following the completion of disarmament, while an International Stabilization Force and a new Palestinian police force would assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

Trump thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts, as well as his team involved in the negotiations.

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