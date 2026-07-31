Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are elevating their relations to the level of alliance - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are elevating the level of their relations to an alliance, said President Ilham Aliyev at the third meeting of the Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich.

Dear friends.

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for the invitation to pay a state visit to brotherly Kyrgyzstan, and for the hospitality extended to me and the members of our delegation. This is not my first visit to this beautiful country, but I can say from personal experience that I am deeply impressed by the development taking place under your leadership, not only in this region but throughout the country. Above all, I would like to congratulate you and the entire brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on your remarkable achievements in socio-economic development, strengthening the country's economic potential, and enhancing its role in international affairs.

As your friends and brothers, we always rejoice in your achievements, and the results of your work are clearly evident in the construction sector, the financial sector, and the growth of the state budget, which enables greater expenditure for the prosperity of the people and country. This fills us with joy because we are friends and brothers, our peoples share common roots, and we regard the success of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan as our own.

I would also like to express my gratitude for your assistance in the reconstruction of Garabagh. The school that you and I jointly opened in the Aghdam district bears the name of Manas, and children are already studying there. This school is yet another symbol of our brotherhood and will forever stand as a monument to the unity of our peoples. This is appreciated not only by the people of Garabagh but by all the people of Azerbaijan. I am also pleased to see how successfully our humanitarian cooperation is developing: the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Azerbaijan and the Days of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, held recently, have once again demonstrated how rich our culture is and how much needed such events are to more fully unveil the creative potential of our peoples.

You mentioned cooperation in various spheres. I am, of course, confident that all the goals we have set in all areas will be achieved. I am glad that the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Fund is operating successfully. We have decided to increase its capital, and several projects are already under implementation. I am confident that as the fund expands its activities, the number of projects will continue to grow. This will serve our shared objectives.

I am also pleased that Azerbaijan has contributed to the development of infrastructure and tourism in Issyk-Kul. Today, together with our colleagues, we will inaugurate the five-star Baku Hotel. This is another demonstration of our friendly, brotherly relations, as well as Azerbaijan's modest contribution to the development of Issyk-Kul's tourism potential. What I saw yesterday during our drive from the airport was truly impressive: both the construction and the infrastructure projects.

And yesterday, we visited together the area where facilities for playing golf have been created. These are international-level facilities. I would like to congratulate you on these achievements. In everything, one can feel your personal commitment to the people and the country, and your determination to accelerate development. And you are succeeding. We are sincerely happy about this. And, of course, as you have already noted, we are elevating our relations the level of an alliance. This is the highest level of interaction, reflecting both the nature and spirit of our relationship.

Once again, I thank you for the hospitality, and I am confident that the results of my state visit will help further strengthen our brotherly ties. Thank you.