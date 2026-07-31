Azerbaijan allocates area for building wind power plants in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. A total of 711.4 square kilometers of area has been allocated for building wind power plants in the Caspian Sea's Azerbaijani section.

This is reflected in a decision on the designation of a water body located in the Azerbaijani section as a territory of renewable energy sources, adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was adopted with the aim of more efficient use of the potential of renewable energy sources in electricity production and promoting the construction of offshore wind power plants.

According to the decision, a topographic map reflecting the location, dimensions, and boundaries of the water body has also been attached to the document.

According to the document, all measures related to the selection of an electricity producer in that territory will be carried out by the Ministry of Energy. The ministry must organize this process in accordance with the requirements of the "Rules for the selection of an electricity producer in the territory of renewable energy sources", approved by Presidential Decree No. 2285 dated August 2, 2023.

The decision notes that from the date of entry into force of the document, permission for the construction of wind power plants in the same 711.4 square kilometer area will be granted within the period stipulated in Article 6.7 of the law "On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity", in accordance with the requirements of the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

The decision also gave a specific task to the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee. The Committee must submit information to the Cabinet of Ministers within 3 days from the date of granting the construction permit, or if the permit is not granted within the period specified in the legislation, after the expiration of that period.

According to the document, control over the implementation of the decision has been entrusted to the Department of Agrarian and Ecology of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office.