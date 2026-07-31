Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund considers 30 new projects - official

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund is considering approximately 30 new investment projects in various sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, Co-Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund Zamirbek Osmonov told reporters.

He made the remark in Cholpon-Ata on the sidelines of a ceremony to sign and exchange several bilateral documents between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

According to Osmonov, the fund has already entered the active phase of project implementation and, to date, has approved 11 initiatives in various sectors of the economy, creating approximately 1,000 jobs.

"The projects range from energy, logistics, education, medicine, and manufacturing, including light industry. Currently, the fund is considering approximately 30 of the most interesting projects from various sectors," the official said.

He noted that the fund's priority is to support projects not only in the country's largest cities but also in Kyrgyzstan's regions. "We have plans to develop the Batken, Talas, Naryn, and Issyk-Kul regions. It's Issyk-Kul that's primarily focused on tourism," he noted.

Osmonov emphasized that increasing the fund's authorized capital to $200 million expands opportunities for implementing new initiatives.

"Increasing the fund's authorized capital to $200 million gives us the opportunity to more confidently consider the most promising projects," Osmonov said.

He highlighted energy, logistics, industry, and agricultural processing as key areas for the fund's future work.

"During the expanded meeting, the presidents noted the most promising sectors of our country's economy: energy, logistics, industry, and agricultural processing. We'll also participate in these areas," he added.