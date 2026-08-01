Kazakhstan reviews progress of ammonia-urea complex project in Mangystau

Photo: Official information resource of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Kazakhstan’s authorities have discussed the implementation of an ammonia-urea complex project in the Mangystau Region, with officials focusing on the project timeline and measures needed for its further development.

This is reflected in the statement of the official information resource of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlibek Nalibayev and attended by representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Industry and Construction, national company QazaqGaz, and KazAzot PRIME LLP.

The ammonia-urea complex is among 17 major investment projects being implemented under the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan. The project is aimed at developing gas chemical production and increasing the share of domestic processing of natural gas.

During the meeting, KazAzot PRIME CEO Arman Mauleev provided information on the current status of the project, ongoing work and planned stages of construction. Nalibayev emphasized the importance of adhering to the approved implementation schedule, noting the project’s potential impact on the supply of domestically produced mineral fertilizers, export opportunities and employment in the Mangystau Region.

"The strict observance of the approved project schedule is necessary, given the importance of the project for ensuring the domestic market with locally produced mineral fertilizers, developing export potential, creating new jobs and supporting the socio-economic development of the Mangystau Region," Nalibayev said.

Following the meeting, relevant state bodies and stakeholders were instructed to resolve outstanding issues and ensure the timely implementation of the project.