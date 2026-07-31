Azerbaijan reveals construction progress for Aghdam-Khankendi railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. A total of 44% of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway construction has been completed.

This was reported by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC.

According to the report, currently, 90% of the design work, as well as approximately 44% of the construction and installation work has been completed.

The report noted that a total of 130 engineering structures are planned to be built along the railway line, which has a total length of 30.8 kilometers, including 6 bridges, 5 automobile underpasses, 2 pedestrian crossings and 47 emergency crossings.

According to the information, the concept projects of the Asgaran and Khojaly stations to be built on the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line have already been completed. Construction work is continuing rapidly at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Station Complex.

The information pointed out that the commissioning of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway will make a significant contribution to increasing transport accessibility in Karabakh, the socio-economic development of the region, as well as accelerating the "Great Return" process from Baku to Khankendi.