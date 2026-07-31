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The signing of the treaty on allied relations marks a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation - President Sadyr Zhaparov

Politics News 31 July 2026 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
The signing of the treaty on allied relations marks a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation - President Sadyr Zhaparov
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. An important outcome of today's negotiations was the signing of the treaty on allied relations. This is a truly historic event, marking a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also emphasized that a substantial package of bilateral documents had been signed, covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation, and the circulation of precious metals.

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