The signing of the treaty on allied relations marks a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation - President Sadyr Zhaparov

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. An important outcome of today's negotiations was the signing of the treaty on allied relations. This is a truly historic event, marking a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The President of Kyrgyzstan also emphasized that a substantial package of bilateral documents had been signed, covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation, and the circulation of precious metals.