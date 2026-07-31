Growing international interest in Central Asia creates new opportunities - President Rahmon

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Growing international interest in Central Asia opens up new opportunities, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the informal meeting of Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We view today's meeting as a good opportunity to discuss ways to jointly advance pressing regional issues. The world is currently experiencing a challenging period in its history. Geopolitical uncertainty is increasing, the architecture of international relations is changing, and new security threats are emerging. Global risks and socioeconomic challenges are growing. In these circumstances, the ability of our states to effectively respond to these negative developments is particularly important. At the same time, growing interest in our region on the international stage opens up new opportunities for expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investment and technology," he stated.

Rahmon noted that it is essential to utilize these opportunities as effectively as possible in the interests of the people of Central Asia.

"At the same time, it is important to maintain acceptable approaches to advancing pressing regional development issues. The development of transport corridors and logistics remains among our shared priorities. Energy, industry, digitalization, and food security also require constant attention. The development of cultural and humanitarian ties is indispensable," he added.