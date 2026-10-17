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Azerbaijani judokas win 8 medals on first day of Aktau Asian Open

Azerbaijan News 17 October 2026 21:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani judokas win 8 medals on first day of Aktau Asian Open
Photo: Azerbaijan Judo Federation
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijani judokas won a total of 8 medals, including 4 silver and 4 bronze, on the first day of the Aktau Asian Open, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation said.

Nazim Talibov (66 kg), Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg), Farida Mirzoyeva (52 kg) and Ulviya Bayramova (57 kg) reached the finals and claimed silver medals.

Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg), Nariman Mirzoyev, Rufat Shovlatov (both in the 73 kg category) and Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg) won bronze medals.

182 athletes from 7 countries are competing in the two-day Aktau Asian Open.

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