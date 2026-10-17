Turkmenistan, Japan discuss hydrogen production research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Turkmenistan and Japan have discussed joint research into hydrogen production from natural gas and specialist training during a visit by a Turkmen university delegation to Japan.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following the visit of the rector of the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas to Japan from October 14 to 16.

During the visit, the rector met with University of Tsukuba President Keisuke Nagata to discuss joint research, specialist training and technologies for producing hydrogen from natural gas.

According to the publication, the cooperation is based on a memorandum of understanding signed by Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Education and the University of Tsukuba on April 7, 2025, ahead of the Turkmen president’s visit to Japan.

The Turkmen delegation also held meetings with representatives of Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), as well as the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The delegation visited Chiyoda Kiyasu Research Park and learned about the work of the Hydrogen Bonding Research Center (HBRC) and the university’s TIAR research institute.

Staff training was another focus of the visit. Three lecturers from Turkmen universities are currently undertaking internships at the University of Tsukuba under the SDGs Global Leader program, supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).