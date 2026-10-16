Uzbekistan proposes business forum with Slovakia to boost investment ties

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Uzbekistan has proposed holding a bilateral business forum with Slovakia in 2027 to strengthen business ties, explore investment opportunities, and promote joint projects, at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held on October 15 in Bratislava.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, representatives of Uzbekistan and Slovakia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reviewed opportunities to broaden bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Particular attention was given to improving the professional skills of agricultural specialists, advancing scientific cooperation, sharing best practices, and strengthening collaboration in plant quarantine.

Moreover, the parties discussed prospects for increasing trade in agricultural products and expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.

As part of efforts to strengthen business contacts, the Uzbek side proposed organizing an Uzbekistan-Slovakia business forum in 2027. The event is expected to bring together companies from both countries to explore investment opportunities, establish new partnerships, and develop mutually beneficial projects.

The discussions focused on translating bilateral agricultural cooperation into practical initiatives and expanding economic ties between Uzbekistan and Slovakia.

"Negotiations were aimed at developing trade and economic relations in the agrarian sector and expanding practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Slovakia," the ministry said in the statement.