Uzbekistan, Qatar review bilateral cooperation, investment

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed expanding strategic partnership and investment cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 7th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku on Thursday.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek president.

The leaders welcomed the continued development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation across multiple sectors, according to the Uzbek president’s administration.

They noted that sustained high-level dialogue had brought relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar to a new stage in recent years.

Qatari companies are actively cooperating with Uzbekistan in energy, the chemical industry, food security, transportation, construction and other sectors. The volume of investment being deployed has also increased significantly since the beginning of 2026.

Additionally, the two sides highlighted the growth of cultural and humanitarian ties, which have contributed to closer relations between their populations.

During the meeting, the leaders identified priority areas for further bilateral cooperation. A representative Uzbek delegation is expected to participate in the Doha Forum in December, where meetings of the joint intergovernmental commission and business council are also planned.

Moreover, Mirziyoyev and Sheikh Tamim exchanged views on current international and regional issues.