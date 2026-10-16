Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss current state of relations between the two countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit.

This was reported by the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the meeting focused on the current state of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations and recent developments in bilateral ties.

The sides also exchanged views on the outcomes of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held in Baku, as well as other issues of mutual interest.