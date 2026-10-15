Middle Corridor key to transport connectivity in Caucasus, Central Asia - IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Middle Corridor is one of the key routes for transport connectivity in the Caucasus and Central Asia, Subir Lall, Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Trend during a briefing.

“However, there are a number of economic corridors linking the East and the West that will play an important role in the region’s integration with Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and other markets. Two aspects must be taken into account here. The first is ‘hard’ infrastructure, that is, roads and transportation links. The second, equally important aspect is ‘soft’ infrastructure,” he said.

Subir Lall noted that while excellent roads can be built, if cargo is delayed at borders for several days due to customs regulations and clearance procedures, this will slow the development of transport connectivity both within the region and beyond.

“Therefore, it is extremely important to promote the development of economic corridors passing through the region in such a way that all countries can participate in this process and reap its benefits.

At the same time, policymakers must pay special attention to regulatory frameworks, the compatibility of relevant rules, and their harmonization,” he added.