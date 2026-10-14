Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh discuss expanding economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Bangladesh Deputy Foreign Minister Asad Alam Siam have discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan following their meeting in Bishkek.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Kulubaev highlighted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and emphasized the need to further develop practical cooperation.

The discussions focused on expanding trade and economic ties, intensifying cultural and humanitarian contacts, and strengthening the legal framework governing bilateral relations.

Both sides expressed their commitment to intensifying bilateral ties and continuing active dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is seeking to expand its diplomatic and economic engagement with Central Asia as part of efforts to diversify its foreign relations beyond its immediate South Asian neighbourhood. In October 2026, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir described Central Asia as a new area of focus for the country’s foreign policy, citing opportunities for broader political, economic and strategic cooperation. Dhaka has also emphasized stronger links between South and Central Asia through trade, investment and transport connectivity.