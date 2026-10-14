TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2026 opens in Astana with 230 companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The 29th Kazakhstan International Exhibition on Transport and Logistics, TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2026, has opened at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana, bringing together 230 companies from 20 countries.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the opening ceremony was attended by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov.

The exhibition features 101 Kazakh companies and 129 international participants, including logistics operators, representatives of railway and port infrastructure, manufacturers of transport and warehouse equipment, and developers of IT solutions.

This year's event includes 36 new exhibitors and, for the first time, the Turkish Service Exporters Association, which brings together more than 700 companies. A podcast zone titled "People Who Move the World" has also been introduced to facilitate discussions with industry leaders.

The business program, running from October 14 to 16, will focus on international transport corridors, logistics hubs, warehouse logistics and the adoption of modern technologies.

Key events include the panel session "Central Asia: A New Logistics Hub," the third BreakBulkKazakhstan conference, the fifth Kazakhstan Warehouse Logistics Conference and the ninth New Silk Way International Transport and Logistics Business Forum. The program will conclude with the Expert Talks session "FUTURE CHECK: Kazakhstan's Transport and Logistics in 2035."

The exhibition is held with the official support of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport and leading industry organizations. It is organized by Iteca and Atakent-Expo in cooperation with international partner ICA Events.

TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2026 aims to strengthen international business ties, expand partnerships and promote modern solutions in the transport and logistics sector.