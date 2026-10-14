Business benefits for entrepreneurs: Last call for Bir’s 'Biznesdə birlikdə' applications

Micro-entrepreneurs looking to launch a business or take their existing venture to the next level can apply for Bir Ecosystem’s “Biznesdə birlikdə” (Together in Business) programme. Applications are open until 22 October 2026.

The programme is designed to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable businesses and unlock new growth opportunities through preferential services, practical training and access to digital sales channels.

Selected participants will benefit from business management training, preferential financing and banking services, as well as special terms on financial, payment and e-commerce services across Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and Milliön. They will also have the opportunity to join the Birmarket platform, helping them reach more customers and grow their online sales.

The programme places a particular focus on inclusive entrepreneurship. Priority in the selection process will be given to families of fallen service members, individuals with disabilities, pensioners, as well as women and young entrepreneurs.

To explore the programme benefits and apply, visit:

https://bir.az/az/biznesde-birlikde

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and BakiKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: bir.az