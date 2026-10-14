Great Return aims to create a modern living environment – presidential envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The primary goal of the Great Return is to create a modern living environment in the native lands where people can live comfortably, work, and build their futures, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district, Bashir Hajiyev, said in an address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - “Rebuild Garabagh 2026”, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that the historic Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War has opened a new chapter in Azerbaijan's history.

According to Hajiyev, large-scale construction works are currently underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev; cities and villages that had long been separated from their native inhabitants are being rebuilt, modern infrastructure is being established, and social and economic life is being restored.

The special representative emphasized that one of the most significant outcomes of this process is the return of people to their native lands and the revitalization of life in those areas.

He noted that the Great Return entails more than just the construction of new homes, roads, and social facilities.

"The primary task before us is to create a modern living environment on our native lands where people can live comfortably, work, and build their futures," Hajiyev explained.

According to him, the projects currently being implemented are based on an approach that takes into account long-term development and the needs of future generations.

Hajiyev remarked that the declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan lends special significance to the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition held this year. He also noted that as Karabakh and East Zangezur undergo reconstruction, it is of particular importance to study modern practices, introduce new technologies, and exchange professional insights in the fields of urban planning, architecture, construction, and infrastructure.

The special representative stressed that the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition creates a favorable environment for generating new ideas and fostering collaborations by bringing together companies, specialists, and business communities from various countries.

He added that the representation of diverse sectors in a single venue during Caspian Construction Week enables participants to explore new solutions, share experiences, and engage in direct discussions regarding future projects.

Hajiyev expressed hope that this year's exhibition would serve as a successful starting point for new initiatives, productive meetings, and future partnerships, and would contribute to the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

He thanked everyone who contributed to organizing the exhibition and wished the participants productive work, successful meetings, and new achievements.