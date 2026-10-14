Azerbaijan prioritizes sustainable economic development in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Ensuring sustainable economic development, attracting new investments, expanding entrepreneurial activity, and increasing employment opportunities for the population in Karabakh and East Zangezur are among the key tasks, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Elchin Yusubov, said in an address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - "Rebuild Garabagh 2026", Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition, which has now become a traditional event, has evolved into a vital platform showcasing the large-scale restoration and construction processes underway in the liberated territories, modern urban planning and infrastructure solutions, as well as the region's economic and investment potential.

According to Yusubov, large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur are proceeding rapidly as a result of the consistent and purposeful policies implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The special representative noted that modern settlements, social facilities, and transport and utility infrastructure are being established in the region, and significant projects are being implemented to revive economic activity and ensure the return of the population to their native lands.

He emphasized the particular importance of ensuring sustainable economic development, attracting new investments, expanding entrepreneurship, and increasing employment based on the infrastructure and opportunities already established.

Yusubov also noted that, in this context, strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as fostering local and international partnerships, is essential.

He mentioned that the active integration of the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts into the economic development process is of great importance for strengthening Karabakh's overall development potential.

According to him, the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition creates significant opportunities in this regard. The modern technologies, innovative solutions, construction and infrastructure projects, urban planning approaches, and investment opportunities presented at the exhibition facilitate the formation of new initiatives for Karabakh's future development and the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships.

The special representative emphasized that the restoration process underway in the liberated territories is not limited merely to rebuilding destroyed infrastructure.

"Creating a modern, safe, comfortable, and sustainable living environment in Karabakh, boosting economic activity, and fully integrating the region into the national economy are among the key objectives," he explained. Yusubov noted that the active participation of the business community, investors, construction and urban planning specialists, and innovation and technology companies is of particular importance in this process.

He expressed confidence that the 6th "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition would make a significant contribution to the emergence of new projects, investment initiatives, and mutually beneficial partnerships, as well as to the sustainable development of Karabakh and East Zangezur and the creation of new economic opportunities in the region.

Yusubov thanked everyone involved in organizing the event and wished the participants successful presentations, productive meetings, and new collaborations.