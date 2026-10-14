Tajikistan's Kulob industrial output up over 18% in Jan-Aug 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Industrial output at enterprises in the city of Kulob, Tajikistan, increased by more than 18% from January through August 2026 compared with the same period last year, the press service of the President of Tajikistan reported.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made the statement on October 5 during a speech marking the 35th anniversary of State Independence at the stadium in the city of Kulob.

"There are currently 77 industrial enterprises operating in the city of Kulob. In the first eight months of 2026, industrial output at these enterprises increased by more than 18% compared with the same period last year," he said.

He noted that, in line with the country’s strategic goal of accelerated industrialization, the development of industry in Kulob should become a factor in economic growth, ensuring sustainable employment and increasing the incomes of the population.

Trend estimates that industrial output in Kulob could increase by about 18% annually through 2029, assuming the growth rate recorded in January-August 2026 holds for the full year and is repeated in the following years. Under this scenario, taking the 2025 output level as 100, the industrial production index would reach about 118 in 2026, 139 in 2027, 164 in 2028 and 194 in 2029, implying an overall increase of around 94% over four years. The estimate is not an official forecast.

According to Trend's calculations, an alternative scenario can be built using the minimum annual growth target for Tajikistan's industry as a whole: at least 25% in real terms over the next five years, following 22% growth in the industrial sector in 2025. The target applies to the national level and is used here as a benchmark for Kulob. At 25% annual growth, the index would reach about 125 in 2026, 156 in 2027, 195 in 2028 and 244 in 2029, meaning that industrial output could exceed 2.4 times the 2025 level by 2029.