Alena Alieva shares footage from premiere of "44" film (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Alena Aliyeva has shared footage from the presentation of the feature film “44” on her Instagram account.

The film, dedicated to the heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, aims to preserve historical memory and foster patriotism among the younger generation. Its presentation was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Among the guests were Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, prominent state and public figures, well-known representatives of culture and science, members of the creative intelligentsia, and young people.

Trend presents the post: