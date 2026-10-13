Prime Minister of Cambodia visits enterprises of the Ministry of Defence Industry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. As part of the official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Manet visited the enterprises operating under the Ministry of Defence Industry on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Deputy Ministers of Defence Industry Mehman Bakhishov and Hidayat Azimov, Hun Manet was briefed on the operating principles, production capabilities, and technological potential of the enterprises.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was provided with detailed information on the systematic efforts undertaken to develop Azerbaijan’s defence industry under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the achievements attained in recent years, and the modern technological solutions being implemented. It was noted that expanding domestic production capabilities, adopting innovative technologies, strengthening research and development activities, and building a highly qualified workforce are among the key priorities for the development of the defence industry.

Information was also provided on the ongoing modernisation work at the enterprises, the improvement of production processes in line with modern standards, the introduction of new technological equipment, and the renewal of existing infrastructure.

During the visit, the sides discussed prospects for the development of the defence industry and opportunities for international cooperation in this field. They highlighted the importance of such visits for expanding relations between the two countries and exploring new opportunities for partnership.