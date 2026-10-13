Azerbaijan’s household debt-to-income ratio rises to 18.7% in H1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The ratio of household debt to disposable income in Azerbaijan increased by 0.3 percentage points in the first half of 2026 compared with the end of last year, reaching 18.7%.

This was stated in the Financial Stability Report published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The report noted that while household disposable income increased during the period, the share of debt in that income also rose. The Central Bank continues to monitor household debt trends.

During the reporting period, the share of restructured loans in the total loan portfolio declined. In the first half of 2026, the volume of restructured loans increased by 3.3%, or 32 million manat ($18.8 million), reaching 990 million manat ($582.3 million).

The increase was mainly driven by consumer loans, with the volume of restructured consumer loans rising by 41 million manat ($24.1 million). In contrast, restructured mortgage loans decreased by 13 million manat ($7.6 million). There was no significant change in the restructured business loan portfolio.

As a result, the share of restructured loans in the total loan portfolio fell by 0.1 percentage points compared with the end of 2025, reaching 3.1%.