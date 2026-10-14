U.S. Secretary of State to participate in a C5+1 meeting in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Uzbekistan and India from October 17 to 22.

This was stated in a release issued by the U.S. Department of State.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in a C5+1 foreign ministers’ meeting in Samarkand. According to the statement, the meeting will focus on how strategic cooperation within this framework contributes to building a more peaceful future and ensuring prosperity for the United States and Central Asian countries.

According to the State Department, more than 200 representatives of major U.S. companies will also travel to Uzbekistan. Washington expects their participation to mark an important step toward a new phase in strengthening trade and economic ties between the United States and Central Asia.

The C5+1 format is a mechanism for cooperation between Washington and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It has been in operation since around 2015.