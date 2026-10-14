20th IEEE conference on ICT underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The 20th IEEE International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2026) is underway at ADA University in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The conference is being held in Azerbaijan for the seventh time and marks the 20th anniversary of the AICT series this year, under the slogan “20 Years Connecting Science, Technology and Society.”

The event is jointly organized by ADA University, relevant IEEE units in Azerbaijan, Politecnico di Torino, George Washington University, Nazarbayev University, the United Arab Emirates University, Tashkent University of Information Technologies, Kazakh-British Technical University, Tbilisi State University, Georgian Technical University, SDU University, the Nikola Tesla Institute of Electrical Engineering, and the Alessandro Faedo Institute of Information Science and Technologies.

The conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange in information and communication technologies and discuss the latest advances in the field. It brings together researchers, scientists, and industry representatives.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to feature speeches by the ADA University Rector and former Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Hafiz Pashayev, as well as representatives of partner organizations.

The conference program also includes keynote addresses by prominent scientists who have made significant contributions to computer science.

One of the presentations will be delivered by Erol Gelenbe, a member of the Polish Academy of Sciences and visiting professor at King’s College London, on “A View of Artificial Intelligence Through the Lens of Optimization and Modeling.”

A panel discussion titled “Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education and Science: Opportunities and Challenges” will also take place.

Will be updated