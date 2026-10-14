Belarusian parliament speaker visits Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko visited Khankendi on October 14 as part of a working visit.

According to the public relations department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts, Sabuhi Gahramanov welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of Khankendi and the ongoing reconstruction and development work in the city.

It was noted that, under the Great Return program, former internally displaced persons are returning to Khankendi and the settlement of Karkijahan. Comprehensive measures are also being implemented to restore residential infrastructure, develop the city, and ensure comfortable living conditions for residents.

The delegation led by Sergeyenko also visited Victory Park in Khankendi. The guests were told that the park, a symbol of historical justice and victory, reflects Azerbaijan’s determination to defend its territorial integrity, the extraordinary heroism of its people, and the victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The 44 steps leading from the park’s entrance to the Victory Arch feature plaques containing information about the course of the war, including the names of liberated settlements. The plaques also provide information on the outcomes of the 2023 anti-terrorist operation.

After visiting Victory Park, the delegation toured Karabakh University and received information about the institution’s activities, educational facilities, and efforts to develop educational infrastructure in the liberated territories.