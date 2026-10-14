Azerbaijan reduces grid connection timeframe to 20 days - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The number of procedures for connecting to the grid has been reduced from 7 to 2, and the connection timeframe has been cut from 41 days to 20 days in Azerbaijan, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 3rd National Competition Forum, organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that these results were achieved through the implementation of the "single-window" principle and the expansion of electronic services.

According to him, facilitating entrepreneurs' access to energy infrastructure is a key priority. Simplifying procedures, increasing service transparency, and disclosing data on the reliability of energy supplies reduce the administrative burden on businesses.

Shahbazov also emphasized the important role energy efficiency plays in enhancing competitiveness.

The minister noted that the law "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency" encourages the adoption of energy-saving technologies, investment in this sector, and the development of new service markets.

In addition to reducing energy waste, these measures create new opportunities for entrepreneurship in areas such as energy auditing and management.