Over 300,000 hectares cleared of mines to ensure safe implementation of Great Return - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War laid the foundation for a new phase of construction and development in Garabagh and East Zangezur, President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – “Rebuild Garabagh.”

"Under the First State Program on the Great Return, our towns and villages are being rebuilt, with the safe return of our compatriots to their native lands being ensured. Azerbaijan is carrying out this work using its own financial resources. To date, 25.5 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for restoration and reconstruction. To ensure the safe implementation of the Great Return, more than 300,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, and over 40,000 people have returned to 47 residential settlements. Currently, nearly 100,000 people live, study and work in the liberated territories," the message said.

Meanwhile, Caspian Construction Week, covering construction, the reconstruction of Garabagh, engineering and utility systems, the plastics and polymer industry, road infrastructure and public transport, has opened in Baku.

Held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16, the event features four international exhibitions, alongside a separate international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport.

Caspian Construction Week serves as a platform for companies from various industries to showcase their products and solutions, bring together sector representatives and establish professional contacts. Its scope ranges from construction materials and heating and ventilation equipment to solutions for the reconstruction of Garabagh, plastics and polymers, road infrastructure and public transport.

The exhibitions provide Azerbaijani and international companies with opportunities to present their products and technologies, keep up with market developments and discuss potential partnerships.

Alongside the exhibition displays, the program includes panel discussions, innovation sessions and business presentations on a range of topics.

Bilateral business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings are also planned for exhibitors and invited companies. These meetings are intended to help participants explore cooperation opportunities with one another and with relevant government bodies.

Over three days, Caspian Construction Week brings together stakeholders from construction, engineering, industry, the reconstruction of Garabagh, architecture and transport. The exhibitions and business events offer participants an opportunity to showcase products and technologies, follow industry developments and establish new business connections.