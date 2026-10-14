Rebuild Garabagh exhibition to reach new level this year – Gasimzade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The sixth edition of the Rebuild Garabagh exhibition, dedicated to the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, is an important indicator of the attention Azerbaijan pays to construction and creativity. This year’s exhibition will be held at a higher level than in previous years, Elbay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the Rebuild Garabagh exhibition as part of Caspian Construction Week, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the event has been held regularly in Azerbaijan for years and that the exhibition dedicated to the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur is now being organized for the sixth time.

Gasimzade said that declaring 2026 the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan, as well as hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), reflects the country's commitment to these areas.

He also drew attention to two other significant anniversaries being marked in Azerbaijan this year: the 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, a prominent Azerbaijani architect, and the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

The chairman emphasized that all these events reflect the broader atmosphere in the country and its attitude toward creativity and construction.

“I do not doubt that this year’s exhibition will be no less impressive than previous editions. In fact, I believe it will be organized at an even higher level this year,” Gasimzade said.

He wished the exhibition participants success and stressed the importance of putting the homeland and the people at the center of all their activities.

“If you put the homeland and the people first in everything you do, our country will become even more successful,” he added.