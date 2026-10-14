Azerbaijan plans to develop system to assess level of competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan plans to develop a system of indicators to assess the level of competition nationwide and across its regions, create a competition map, and establish a research center focused on competition issues, Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, said at the third National Competition Forum organized by the agency on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

These measures are envisaged in the National Action Plan for 2027–2029 on promoting competition and preventing monopolistic activities, approved by an order dated September 11, 2026.

According to Baghirov, the plan aims to stimulate private investment by improving the competitive environment and to achieve sustainable and competitive economic growth.

He noted that assessing the development of the competitive environment requires measuring how open, efficient, and attractive markets are to investment, as well as the actual impact of competition on economic activity.

“The inclusion in the National Action Plan of measures to develop a system of indicators and a competition map to assess the level of competition nationwide and across regions is intended to link competition policy to measurable results and data-driven decision-making,” he said.

Baghirov added that identifying competition risks in advance and developing well-founded decisions require not only an effective legal framework but also a strong scientific and analytical base and professional expertise. Decisions concerning complex market relations must be based on reliable data and modern economic analysis methods.

To this end, the National Action Plan also envisages improving the methodology for market diagnostics and integrating competition economics and competition law into higher education curricula.

The agency chairman noted that strengthening cooperation with the academic community would make a long-term contribution to the quality of competition policy and the training of specialists.