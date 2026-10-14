Transport infrastructure in Garabagh and East Zangezur connects residential settlements with country's unified economic space - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The transport infrastructure developed in Garabagh and East Zangezur connects residential settlements with one another and integrates them into the country’s unified economic space, President Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – “Rebuild Garabagh.”

"To date, nearly 1,500 kilometers of roads have been constructed, and the 11.7-kilometer Murovdag tunnel stands as an important example of engineering in complex mountainous terrain. Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports have been commissioned, while railway construction continues. As an essential part of the Zangezur corridor, the Horadiz–Aghband railway is of strategic importance for expanding Azerbaijan’s international transport and logistics links.

Energy and water supply infrastructure is also being developed to serve new residential settlements and production facilities. In the region, one new reservoir has been built and five have been restored, while 13 substations and 38 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 307 megawatts have been commissioned. Developing Garabagh and East Zangezur as a “green energy zone” is one of the key priorities in building this infrastructure," the message said.

Meanwhile, Caspian Construction Week, covering construction, the reconstruction of Garabagh, engineering and utility systems, the plastics and polymer industry, road infrastructure and public transport, has opened in Baku.

Held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16, the event features four international exhibitions, alongside a separate international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport.

Caspian Construction Week serves as a platform for companies from various industries to showcase their products and solutions, bring together sector representatives and establish professional contacts. Its scope ranges from construction materials and heating and ventilation equipment to solutions for the reconstruction of Garabagh, plastics and polymers, road infrastructure and public transport.

The exhibitions provide Azerbaijani and international companies with opportunities to present their products and technologies, keep up with market developments and discuss potential partnerships.

Alongside the exhibition displays, the program includes panel discussions, innovation sessions and business presentations on a range of topics.

Bilateral business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings are also planned for exhibitors and invited companies. These meetings are intended to help participants explore cooperation opportunities with one another and with relevant government bodies.

Over three days, Caspian Construction Week brings together stakeholders from construction, engineering, industry, the reconstruction of Garabagh, architecture and transport. The exhibitions and business events offer participants an opportunity to showcase products and technologies, follow industry developments and establish new business connections.