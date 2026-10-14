Uzbekistan, German Rhenus eye logistics projects, cargo terminal upgrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Uzbekistan and German logistics company Rhenus discussed expanding cooperation in freight transportation, modernizing logistics infrastructure and accelerating the development of cargo terminals in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, following a meeting between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Andreas Stöckli, a member of the board of directors of Rhenus SE & Co., to discuss prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

The talks focused on the operations of UzContargo, a joint venture established by Uzbekistan’s Uztemiryolkonteyner (UTK) and the Rhenus Group. The parties also discussed accelerating the reconstruction of a cargo terminal in Andijan and establishing green corridors to reduce cargo delivery times to Uzbekistan.

Makhkamov also highlighted progress on the strategic China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, noting that modern logistics infrastructure in Andijan could increase the attractiveness and transit potential of the emerging international transport corridor.

Stöckli, in turn, expressed Rhenus’ interest in further participating in projects to develop cargo terminals in the Tashkent region, Samarkand and Termez. He also highlighted Uzbekistan’s potential to become a regional transport and logistics hub.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in expanding practical cooperation and working together on prospective transport and logistics projects.