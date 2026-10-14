Laos eyes wider cooperation with Azerbaijan in mining, energy, AI – LNCCI (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Laos is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in sectors such as the mining industry, energy, trade, transport and logistics, information technology, and artificial intelligence (AI), Executive Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) Thanongsinh Kanlagna told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Laos Business Forum held in Baku on Wednesday.

According to him, the fact that the two countries are situated in different regional economic hubs creates new opportunities for mutual investment and technology exchange.

He noted that Azerbaijan is located in the Caspian Sea region, near Central Asia, while Laos is situated in Southeast Asia within the ASEAN bloc. This geographical positioning enables the two countries to gain access to their respective regional markets.

"Azerbaijan and Laos are situated at the heart of different regional economic blocs. In this regard, there are numerous opportunities for us to collaborate. For instance, in the mining sector, Azerbaijan has gold-producing companies, while Laos exports gold ore. We could cooperate on the exchange of technology and investment in this field," he said.

Kanlagna remarked that the energy sector also represents a promising area for cooperation. According to him, the activities of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in this field create additional grounds for a potential partnership between the two countries.

He also emphasized the importance of energy efficiency. He noted that despite the proliferation of electric vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles still rely on traditional fuels. Therefore, the exchange of expertise and technology regarding energy efficiency could be mutually beneficial.

The executive vice president also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). According to him, in addition to the Laotian market, there is potential for access to the markets of neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

"Cooperation shouldn't be limited to the domestic markets of the two countries alone. Through Laos, Azerbaijani companies could explore other Southeast Asian markets, while Laotian companies could consider new trade opportunities in the region via Azerbaijan," he mentioned.

Kanlagna highlighted that youth entrepreneurship, startups, information technology, and AI could also be included in the cooperation agenda.

He noted that AI creates new opportunities for solving problems across various sectors, including agriculture and energy, not just information technology. The development of innovative projects and startups in these areas could strengthen ties between the business communities of the two countries.

Bilateral agreements and visa regime

The executive vice president also emphasized the importance of expanding the legal framework for the development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos.

"We have concrete plans to sign agreements and memorandums of understanding with our Azerbaijani partners. Work on preparing these documents is underway, and it is possible to carry out part of the process online," he noted.

According to Kanlagna, the signing of an agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of service passports, concluded at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers, marks a significant step in the development of relations.

He noted that the progress achieved in this area is expected to facilitate business trips and commercial ties in the future.

"This step regarding visas is a good start. We hope it will help further facilitate trade and business relations down the line," he stressed.

The chamber representative mentioned that they had invited the Azerbaijani side to visit Laos and noted the potential for planning reciprocal visits and meetings. He also highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's relations with ASEAN countries, such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, for the expansion of regional cooperation.

Railway and direct air links

Kanlagna said that developing transport and logistics connections is crucial for increasing trade turnover between the two countries.

According to him, there are opportunities to integrate the Laos-China railway line into broader transport corridors, including by developing links with Europe and the Caspian Sea region. In this regard, Baku's position as a key transport hub and port city is of particular importance.

He also mentioned that the possibility of establishing direct air links between Azerbaijan and Laos could be considered in the future.

"The organization of direct flights depends on trade turnover and existing potential. As trade relations between the two countries expand, the prospects for establishing direct air links may also increase," Kanlagna noted.

He added that expanding reciprocal visits, business ties, and transport capabilities could pave the way for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Laos to reach a new level.

The Azerbaijan-Laos Business Forum is being held in Baku. Representatives from government agencies and business circles of both Azerbaijan and Laos are participating in the forum. Discussions at the event focus on the development of economic and trade relations, investment opportunities, and the expansion of business cooperation between the two countries. Presentations on the investment landscapes of Azerbaijan and Laos are being delivered, and meetings are being organized to establish business ties and discuss new opportunities for cooperation.

On October 13, one-on-one and expanded-format meetings took place in Baku between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith.

A "Joint Statement between Azerbaijan and Laos" was adopted, and a ceremony was held to exchange the documents signed between the two countries.

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Laos" was exchanged by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Laos, Shovgi Mehdizade, and the Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Linkham Douangsavanh.

The "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Laos on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Service Passports" was exchanged by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Thongsavanh Phomvihane.