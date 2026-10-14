Baku hosts kelaghayi procession from Maiden Tower to Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Baku has come alive with the colors of national traditions: a colorful “Kelaghayi” procession has set off from the Maiden Tower, featuring representatives of civil society organizations and everyone who appreciates Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, Trend’s correspondent reports.

Participants in traditional costumes are marching along the route from Icherisheher to Fountain Square to Baku Boulevard, attracting the attention of residents and visitors to the capital. They are taking photos with passersby, smiling, singing songs, and turning a stroll through the city into a true celebration of national culture.

The main goal of the event is to promote the Kelaghayi, a traditional Azerbaijani women’s headscarf, which is not merely part of the national costume but also a symbol of beauty, identity, and the continuity of generations.

The Kelaghayi’s special value is underscored by its international recognition: in 2014, the traditional art of crafting and wearing this headscarf, as well as its symbolism, were inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This highlights the uniqueness of Azerbaijani traditions and the importance of preserving them.

Kelaghayi bridges the past and the present and serves as a reminder that preserving cultural values is an investment in the future. Thanks to such initiatives, national traditions are being revitalized, and Azerbaijan’s heritage is becoming more accessible to the younger generation and attracting the interest of the country’s guests.