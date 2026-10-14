President Ilham Aliyev receives member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, on October 14.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his state visit to China, his meetings with President Xi Jinping during the visit, and the adoption of the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between the two countries during the visit, noting that bilateral relations had thereby reached a new level.

Recalling his previous visit to Azerbaijan and his meeting with the head of state, Wang Yi conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Wang Yi to convey his greetings to President Xi Jinping in return.

Referring to the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China, adopted during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, Wang Yi emphasized that China is a reliable and long-term partner of Azerbaijan.

Saying that the development he had witnessed in Baku had left a deep impression on him, Wang Yi praised Azerbaijan’s successful and dynamic development under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and said that China, as a close friend of Azerbaijan, was sincerely pleased to see these achievements.

Wang Yi noted that China had always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, highlighting the country’s growing role in international and regional affairs.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship of CICA and on hosting the organization’s summit.

In response, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Wang Yi for his kind words, noted China’s dynamic development, and said that Azerbaijan highly appreciated China’s representation of the interests of the Global South and its support for sustainable development.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan had always supported the “One China” policy.

President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted the importance of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, noting that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support it.

Noting the rapid development of the Middle Corridor, the head of state said that there were broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in this area.

Wang Yi emphasized Azerbaijan’s important role along the Middle Corridor.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan’s economic and trade relations with China were also developing actively, in line with the strong political ties between the two countries. In this regard, he highlighted the active involvement of Chinese companies in various investment projects in Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed cooperation in renewable energy and emphasized the two countries’ joint efforts to combat separatism, extremism and radicalism.

Will be updated