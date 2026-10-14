Azerbaijan, UAE continue Falcons Meet 2026 flight exercise (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. “Falcons Meet - 2026,” a joint tactical flight exercise hosted by Azerbaijan, is progressing successfully.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the exercise plan, military personnel were first briefed on the assigned tasks, the sequence of their execution, and the procedures for organizing flight operations.

Subsequently, relevant instructions were issued to ensure coordination among participants and to facilitate the implementation of planned activities in accordance with the established schedule.

During the next phase of the exercise, aircraft and helicopters conducted flights. These activities involved practicing the employment of aviation assets and the execution of designated operational tasks.

The exercise involves military personnel from Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as aviation assets and air defense systems. Its primary objectives are to enhance the professional proficiency of personnel, expand the exchange of experience, and improve capabilities for conducting joint operations.

It is worth mentioning that the “Falcons Meet - 2026” joint tactical flight exercise will continue until October 20.