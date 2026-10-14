Uzbekistan steps up preparations for COP31 in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Uzbekistan has stepped up preparations for its participation in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), scheduled to take place in Türkiye, with a focus on national climate priorities, project presentations and international cooperation, following a meeting in Tashkent on October 14.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

A working meeting was held under the chairmanship of Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to Uzbekistan’s president on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

Participants discussed Uzbekistan’s key climate initiatives, plans to present national projects and achievements, the delegation’s event and business programs, engagement with international partners, and media coverage of the country’s participation.

Particular attention was given to developing a unified communications strategy to present Uzbekistan’s climate initiatives, national measures to adapt to climate change and mitigate its effects, and the country’s contribution to global climate goals.

Following the meeting, participants identified next steps and priority areas for joint work.

COP31 will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026, bringing together world leaders, government representatives, climate experts and other stakeholders to advance international climate action. The conference is expected to focus on turning climate commitments into practical measures, including clean energy, green industrial development, climate-resilient cities and sustainable agriculture.