Baku–Southeast Asia economic bridge: Opportunities for Laos, Cambodia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan’s energy resources, industrial potential, transport infrastructure, and strategic location between Europe and Asia create new opportunities for economic cooperation with Southeast Asian nations. Recent meetings with Laos and Cambodia demonstrate that these countries aren't content with merely maintaining diplomatic ties; they are interested in expanding cooperation in areas such as energy, investment, technology, and access to regional markets.

For Laos, energy security represents one of the most concrete avenues for cooperation with Azerbaijan. The country relies entirely on imports to meet its oil demand and is considering oil trade with Azerbaijan, as well as future collaboration in the oil refining sector. Cambodia, meanwhile, could expand its economic ties by leveraging Azerbaijan’s capabilities in energy, petrochemicals, digital infrastructure, and investment. The desire of both nations to attract Azerbaijani investors further underscores the significance of the opportunities Baku offers as a partner.

It would be incorrect to limit Azerbaijan’s advantages solely to its energy resources. The country's experience with industrial parks, the Alat Free Economic Zone, transport and logistics infrastructure, and digital services creates opportunities for foreign partners regarding production, investment, and market access. For Laos and Cambodia, the key objective is to leverage these opportunities to diversify their economies, attract new investments, and strengthen their positions in regional trade.

However, the extent to which cooperation with Azerbaijan benefits their economies depends on specific projects. For Baku, these ties are significant in terms of expanding non-oil exports, enabling Azerbaijani companies to enter new markets, and reinforcing the country's position as a regional economic hub.

Shift from political ties to economic outcomes

The recent upswing in activity regarding Azerbaijan's relations with Laos and Cambodia highlights the growing importance of Southeast Asia in the country's foreign economic agenda. Diplomatic relations with Laos have spanned more than three decades, while political dialogue with Cambodia is characterized by cooperation and mutual support within international organizations. The primary objective now is to elevate economic ties to a comparable level.

During the visit of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to Baku on October 13, discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation and addressing issues related to trade, investment, energy, agriculture, and transport. Noting that current trade relations between the two nations don’t fully reflect their potential, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "Today, during our exchange of views, both sides agreed that the current volume of bilateral trade reflects neither our potential nor our intentions. Therefore, instructions were issued to intensify economic cooperation, including efforts to increase bilateral trade."

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the Laos-Azerbaijan business forum held in Baku can be considered a significant step in this direction.

"I informed Mr. President that, should the Lao side present specific projects to Azerbaijani investors, we would be very interested in examining them," President Ilham Aliyev stated.

This statement defines the primary economic objective facing Azerbaijan-Laos relations: complementing the progress achieved in political ties with tangible results at the business level. The Azerbaijani side expects Laos to present specific projects suitable for potential investors. This approach is based not merely on the general promotion of investment, but on the selection of initiatives that are viable for both financing and implementation.

A similar approach exists in relations with Cambodia. During meetings held in Baku on October 12, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, an agreement was reached to establish a joint working group to explore practical aspects of trade and investment cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev explained the purpose of this mechanism as follows: "We definitely also need to see what we can do on the trade and investment track.

We discussed these opportunities at length and established a joint working group, which will concentrate on the practical aspects of our trade and investment cooperation. So, there are a lot of opportunities; the only obstacle could be distance, but in today's world, it's not a big problem. Another obstacle is the lack of information, and we need to close that gap."

This approach also defines the role of business forums. Such events provide a starting point for companies to get to know one another, but sustained cooperation is shaped by market research, the selection of partners, financing, and the drafting of contracts.

What does Azerbaijan's regional position offer?

Azerbaijan's potential significance for Laos and Cambodia stems from its location between Europe and Asia, its access to the Caspian Sea, and its participation in the Middle Corridor. The country's transport infrastructure creates opportunities to establish connections with markets in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe. By leveraging these advantages, Southeast Asian companies should not view Azerbaijan merely as a consumer market; they can also consider it a potential production and trade hub for accessing a broader geographic region.

At a business forum held with Cambodia, a representative of the Azerbaijani delegation, Yusif Abdullayev, highlighted opportunities for cooperation in the non-oil and gas sectors of the economy.

"Today, Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as a vital transport, logistics, and economic hub connecting Europe and Asia. At the same time, we are actively working to diversify the economy, particularly by developing the non-oil and gas sectors," he said.

This approach brings two key priorities to the forefront for Azerbaijan. The first is to expand local production capabilities by attracting foreign companies to the country's industrial and economic zones. Secondly, the aim is to expand access for Azerbaijani companies to new markets and increase the export of non-oil products.

Companies from Laos can explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's industrial parks and the Alat Free Economic Zone. Meanwhile, discussions with Cambodia have highlighted the Aghdam Industrial Park, the Araz Valley Economic Zone, energy, petrochemicals, agrotechnology, and digital infrastructure as potential areas for cooperation.

At the same time, opportunities for Southeast Asian companies to access regional markets via Azerbaijan should not be assessed solely based on geographical location. Factors such as product delivery costs, transit times, customs procedures, standards, and cargo volumes must be compared against alternative routes. Therefore, linking the Middle Corridor with Laos and Cambodia should be viewed not as a fully established transport chain, but rather as a prospect to be evaluated from a commercial standpoint.

Energy and raw material processing take center stage in cooperation with Laos

Laos has shown interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan across several sectors, including energy, oil trade, the mining industry, agriculture, and logistics. The country's lack of direct access to the sea and its desire to expand regional transport connections are also key factors in establishing economic ties.

Vanthana Nolintha, a representative of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that his country wishes to explore opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector. According to him, Laos relies entirely on imports to meet its oil demand; the country is considering oil trade with Azerbaijan and, at a later stage, cooperation in the field of oil refining. This interest presents an opportunity for Azerbaijan to expand the geography of its energy exports. However, Laos's dependence on oil imports does not in itself guarantee that supplies from Azerbaijan would be commercially competitive. Factors such as transportation costs, alternative suppliers, delivery routes, and the terms of long-term contracts will determine the economic viability of any potential cooperation.

Another promising area is the processing of raw materials and the production of high-value-added goods. Representatives from Laos have noted the existence of licensing restrictions on new mining projects in the country, while also highlighting opportunities for processing operations through partnerships with licensed local companies. For Azerbaijani firms, this represents an area worth exploring, encompassing not only raw material supply but also technology transfer, the establishment of processing facilities, and the development of local production.

In the agricultural sector, there are opportunities for cooperation regarding the storage, packaging, processing, and export preparation of products. Azerbaijan's experience can help increase the value-added of products manufactured in Laos, while Laos's agricultural potential can assist Azerbaijani companies in exploring new products and markets.

The exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation on October 13 establishes an institutional foundation for this effort. However, the economic impact of the memorandum will be measured by specific projects, product groups, and trade agreements.

How significant is Laos's transport strategy for Azerbaijan?

A key aspect of Laos's economic strategy is transforming the landlocked nation into a regional transport and logistics hub. A railway link connects the country to China's transport network, while new connections with neighboring countries aim to expand access to regional markets.

In an interview with Trend, Executive Vice President of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tanongsinh Kanlagna, highlighted the geographical positions of the two countries as complementary advantages. "Azerbaijan connects the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, and Europe via the Middle Corridor, while Laos aims to become a regional transit hub. How can we better link these two 'bridges' for the benefit of our countries, neighboring states, and the regions as a whole?" he noted.

This perspective outlines a key direction for potential cooperation. The expansion of Laos' connections with regional transport networks could create additional opportunities for Azerbaijani companies to find partners in Southeast Asia. At the same time, routes passing through Azerbaijan could be explored as an alternative for delivering Lao products to Western markets.

However, for these routes to be commercially viable, logistics companies must compare transit times, tariffs, border procedures, and cargo volumes. Therefore, while the development of regional transport links offers significant potential, actual economic outcomes depend on the establishment of concrete shipments and contracts.

Manufacturing cooperation with Cambodia and ASEAN market

The underlying rationale for economic ties with Cambodia differs somewhat from that of cooperation with Laos. Cambodia’s manufacturing and agricultural sectors, young workforce, and access to the ASEAN market make it a potential production and trade partner for Azerbaijani companies. For its part, Azerbaijan can offer opportunities in energy, petrochemicals, logistics, agricultural technologies, and digital services.

Approximately 80 Azerbaijani companies and 16 representatives from 12 Cambodian companies participated in the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum held in Baku on October 12. The sectors represented included banking and financial services, tourism, information and communication technologies, energy, real estate, agriculture, and water management.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet noted that economic relations are still in their early stages and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation through concrete projects.

"The next step is to translate the agreements reached into concrete actions and identify avenues for cooperation that yield tangible results," he said.

This approach highlights a key prerequisite for potential collaboration in manufacturing, investment, and services. Azerbaijani companies could explore opportunities to establish production facilities in Cambodia, partner with local enterprises, and introduce products to regional markets. Similarly, Cambodian companies could evaluate options for accessing markets in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and other nearby regions by establishing production operations in Azerbaijan.

President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, Neak Oknha Kit Meng, identified mutual investments, energy, artificial intelligence, and technology transfer as promising areas for cooperation. He also proposed that Azerbaijan open a full-fledged embassy in Phnom Penh and consider establishing direct air links between the two countries.

These proposals highlight the importance of overcoming information and contact gaps to expand business ties. While direct air connections could facilitate business travel and tourism, their economic viability depends on factors such as passenger demand, flight load factors, and the commercial interests of airlines. Similarly, although opening a diplomatic mission could streamline relations, increasing trade requires active cooperation between companies.

Another opportunity for Azerbaijan lies in the exchange of expertise regarding digital services and public administration. Interest in the ASAN Khidmet model could pave the way for exploring cooperation in areas such as the organization of public services, digitalization, and enhancing service accessibility. However, translating this into tangible results requires identifying specific areas of application and local needs.

Agreements and business environment: legal foundations of cooperation

The expansion of economic relations with Laos and Cambodia depends not only on market opportunities but also on the legal and institutional conditions facing investors. Contract enforcement, taxation rules, profit repatriation, and administrative procedures play a crucial role in corporate investment decisions.

Work is currently underway on an agreement with Laos regarding the promotion and mutual protection of investments. Signing such a document could be significant in terms of protecting investor rights and clarifying dispute resolution mechanisms. However, the practical impact of the agreement will depend on its specific provisions and the actual investment projects undertaken.

As for Cambodia, a framework agreement on trade and economic cooperation, as well as an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income, have already been signed. Eliminating double taxation helps establish clearer tax rules for companies engaged in cross-border economic activities and reduces the risk of the same income being taxed in both countries. However, the practical implementation of the agreement depends on its entry into force and the completion of relevant procedures.

Drafting a separate agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments represents the next step in the legal framework for cooperation with Cambodia. It's important to distinguish the status of this document from that of agreements already signed; the investment protection agreement cannot yet be presented as a fully established legal mechanism.

A memorandum on agricultural cooperation and an agreement on the mutual visa exemption for holders of service passports were also exchanged with Laos. These documents lay the groundwork for facilitating ties in the respective areas. However, the visa waiver for service passports should not be construed as a general visa-free regime applicable to all citizens.

It’s also important to establish a sustainable mechanism for business forums with both countries. The Lao side has proposed creating a joint business council or working group, continuing work on investment and tax agreements, and arranging reciprocal visits by business delegations. Meanwhile, an agreement has been reached with Cambodia to establish a joint working group on trade and investment issues.

The value of these mechanisms will depend less on the frequency of meetings and more on their concrete outcomes; new contracts, joint ventures, export orders, and implemented investment projects serve as the true indicators of cooperation.

Key challenges facing economic potential

Expanding cooperation with Laos and Cambodia is of interest for the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector and the diversification of its export geography. However, several key constraints must be taken into account when assessing this potential.

The first is logistics costs. Freight transport between Azerbaijan and Southeast Asia may require the coordination of various modes of transport and transit routes. Therefore, factors such as delivery times, insurance, port and transit fees, customs procedures, and backhaul cargo opportunities must be compared for each product.

The second aspect involves gathering market intelligence and identifying business partners. Companies may struggle to make investment decisions without sufficient information regarding market demand, the competitive landscape, local regulations, and potential partners in the target market. Consequently, business forums should be complemented by market research and the establishment of enduring connections between companies.

The third aspect is translating political agreements into economic outcomes. While framework agreements, memoranda, and investment incentives lay the groundwork for cooperation, they do not automatically boost trade volumes. Achieving this requires projects with secured financing, long-term purchase agreements, local partnerships, and clear implementation schedules.

The fourth aspect concerns product suitability for the market. Quality, safety, certification, and rules-of-origin requirements, applicable to food, agricultural products, and industrial goods, directly impact export opportunities. Cooperation among chambers of commerce, government agencies, and export promotion organizations in this sector can reduce market entry costs for companies.

Ultimately, such cooperation should yield mutual benefits for both parties. The activities of Azerbaijani companies in foreign markets shouldn't be limited to the sale of raw materials or isolated contracts; they should also encompass areas such as local production, processing, technology exchange, and human capital development. This approach can help foster more sustainable economic ties.

Next stage depends on specific projects

The political will and initial institutional mechanisms required to expand Azerbaijan's relations with Laos and Cambodia are already in place. Opportunities for cooperation with Laos in areas such as energy, oil trade, raw material processing, agriculture, and logistics are currently under discussion. Regarding Cambodia, the focus is on manufacturing, energy, digital technologies, trade facilitation, and prospects for accessing the ASEAN market.

These two countries could serve as complementary partners in expanding Azerbaijan's economic reach into Southeast Asia. Laos offers potential through its raw material processing capabilities and regional transport links, while Cambodia presents opportunities via its manufacturing sector and regional market connections. For its part, Azerbaijan can share its expertise in energy, industry, logistics, and digital services with these nations.

However, the main outcome depends not on merely acknowledging geographical positioning and political affinity, but on translating these factors into economically viable projects. In the initial stage, the most practical steps could include conducting market research on specific products and services, establishing direct links between companies, comparing logistics costs, and preparing investment projects. Subsequently, this cooperation could be expanded to encompass the establishment of manufacturing facilities, processing projects, long-term supply agreements, and technology exchange.

Thus, economic relations with Laos and Cambodia offer prospects for diversifying Azerbaijan's foreign economic ties. However, to translate this potential into tangible economic results, political dialogue must be complemented by sustained activity at the business level, and announced initiatives must be converted into measurable investment and trade indicators.