Another government agency dissolved in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Production and Technological Equipment State Enterprise LLC, which is on the balance sheet of the State Service on Property Issues under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, has announced its liquidation.

The announcement was published in Vergilər, the official publication of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the notice, creditors may submit their claims within two months in connection with the enterprise’s liquidation. They are advised to send their claims to 139 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Nizami district, Baku, AZ1029.

As part of the liquidation process, creditors’ claims will be accepted in accordance with the procedure established by law. Individuals and organizations with financial or other claims against the enterprise may submit supporting documents to the specified address.

According to the State Tax Service’s database, the Production and Technological Equipment State Enterprise LLC was registered on July 17, 1996. Its taxpayer identification number is 1700030121, and it is registered with the Baku City Local Revenues General Department.

The enterprise’s registered legal address is 9 Gulbala Aliyev Street, Sabail district, Baku. Its charter capital is 50 manats.

The enterprise is registered as a taxpayer and for value-added tax purposes. According to the State Tax Service, it is an active taxpayer, is not classified as a high-risk taxpayer, and has no outstanding tax liabilities. Its tax debt stood at zero manats as of the date the information was provided.

The liquidation of a legal entity involves not only the termination of its operations but also the identification of outstanding obligations and the acceptance of creditors’ claims. Creditors are therefore advised to submit their claims within the announced two-month period.

The published notice provides no further details on the reasons for the liquidation or the expected date of its completion.